Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should have expressed concern for the family of late Anvay Naik instead of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the interior designers suicide, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Monday.

Goswami and two others were arrested last week by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the 2018 suicide of Naik, an interior designer and resident of Alibaug, over non-payment of dues by Republic TV and a couple of other entities.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik, an NCP minister, said it was not right on part of the Governor to take sides with the accused over Naiks family.

The NCP spokesperson's comments came after the Governor spoke to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the phone to convey his concern on the security and health of Goswami, who is in jail under judicial custody.

Koshyari also asked Deshmukh to allow Goswami's family to see him and speak to him.

The way the Governor has expressed concern for a special 'kaidi' (inmate) Arnab, I think he (the Governor) should understand that Arnab Goswami has been arrested for a serious offence," Malik said.

If he wanted to express concern, he should have expressed concern for Anvay Naiks family. They were seeking justice for several months.

"It is not right to take sides with an accused instead of them (Naiks), the Minority Affairs Ministry added.

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested on November 4 on charges of abetting the suicide of Naik and his mother over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, around 90km from the metropolis, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the other two accused in judicial custody till November 18.

The 47-year-old news anchor was kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

On Sunday, he was shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and the two others said the accused have the remedy of seeking relief from the sessions court concerned (in Alibaug).

