Guwahati, (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Guwahati International Airport, popularly known as Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), organised a workshop on "role of the airport in the process of developing the tourism industry in Northeast India".

The workshop was inaugurated by Jayanta Malla Baruah Minister of Tourism, Government of Assam.

Baruah revealed several initiatives the government of Assam has taken up in order to promote tourism in the region. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had a strong vision for tourism in the NE region, it will flourish soon and the airport will eventually play a key role.

Sher Khan, Deputy CEO of Adani Airport Holding Limited, Ahmedabad, Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Secretary Department of Industry and Tourism, representatives of India Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, representative of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Assam, senior officials from airlines, Regional Executive Director, NE Region, the Airports Authority of India, and many airport officials participated and spoke at the event.

Sher Khan, Deputy CEO of Adani Airports, revealed airport data and convinced the audience that the airport has huge potential to grow. He further briefed on how Guwahati Airport may plan new connectivity with other Indian cities and potential foreign destinations.

With his previous experience at the Changi Airport, Singapore he explained, how the airport contributed to the development of tourism in the country.

Setting the context of the workshop, Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer, LGBI Airport, spoke about the potential of Guwahati airport to become a regional hub where any citizen living in the region can travel to any Indian city and come back home within 24 hours.

He also emphasised that if international connectivity is established with Eastern countries, Indian citizens will be able to travel to the East at a lower price and in less time.

Moreover, Guwahati airport may bring about economic prosperity by transporting unique products of the Northeast like tea, rice, vegetables, spices, fruits etc.

The workshop was also attended by dignitaries from the tourism departments of the Northeastern states. Dr Laxmanan S Secretary of Industry and Commerce spoke about various plans of the government where the airport can also contribute.

Maninder Singh, Addl Chief Secretary (ACS), attended the workshop. Ravi Sankar Prasad, Addl Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Environment and Forest department, Philip F Tariang, Ban Nongkynrih were among others who spoke on the occasion.

The possibilities of roads and inland waterways to attract tourists were also discussed in the workshop. (ANI)

