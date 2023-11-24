Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): Guwahati city police on Friday busted a racket of fabricating land documents and arrested three persons including government employees in Kamrup (Metro) district, said the police.

Guwahati City police had started an investigation after receiving two complaints and registered two cases.

During the investigation, police found that the racket was conducting a systematic process of preparing fake land documents, fake sale deeds, and manipulating land records.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati on Friday said that Guwahati city police have so far arrested three persons including one land broker who was involved in the racket. (ANI)

