Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Guwahati Customs Department apprehended three accused and seized 103 gold biscuits weighing 2.60 kg at the Indo-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the seized gold biscuits are valued at Rs 1.32 crore.

Additionally, foreign currency worth Rs 2.27 lakh and Rs 1.12 lakh were also seized from the accused apprehended on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police busted a fake gold smuggling gang and apprehended three members of the gang with fake gold and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in the Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), told ANI that, acting on intelligence input regarding the dealing and delivery of fake gold, a raid was conducted in the 8th-mile area of Jorabat under Basistha police station jurisdiction.

"During the operation, the sleuths from the STF apprehended three persons, along with one four-wheeler, one boat-shaped fake gold weighing about 1.627 kg, 150 FICN numbers of Rs 500 denomination (total of Rs 75,000), two mobile phone numbers, among other items," the DIG, STF, said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Monsur Ali (23), Rajib Ali (24), and Jahidul Islam (21).

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

