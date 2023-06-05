Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) held its 11th conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and passed various resolutions to protect constitutional values.

According to an official statement, at the 11th conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers in Thiruvananthapuram, a resolution demanding the organisation of the judicial selection process at all levels was adopted, read an official statement.

The statement claimed that the judiciary's current composition and locations of appointment did not accurately reflect the interests of the nation's citizens and that it did not specifically represent gender equality.

It also said that it excluded members of minority groups and weaker sections of the society and was biased in favour of the status quo and groups of individuals who were already highly engaged in the judiciary.

While speaking to media persons, Indian Lawyers Association president R S Cheema said the country is passing through a critical and testing time where the core values and basic principles of the constitution were apparently under challenge.

An official statement said the second resolution was passed about the cult of violence, the philosophy of hatred, and the polarization resulting in frequent attacks on minorities.

The IAL's third resolution stated that they had evaluated the good work done by the courts after a long absence and valued three judgements -- the first was the selection of the Election Commission, the second dealt with the episode of the Mahabharata government's fall and the governor's role, and the third concerned the division of powers and their demarcation between the government of Delhi and the federal government, said the statement.

Additionally, it stated that the IAL placed special emphasis on the fact that these rulings had done much to uphold the federal and democratic principles of the Indian Constitution.

It also added that the IAL made a plea to the highest court, urging it to keep up the good work, serve as the watchdog, and defend the Constitution's spirit.

The statement noted that urgent action was needed on a number of significant cases currently before the Supreme Court, including those involving electoral bonds, Article 370, and the CAA.

According to the statement, the IAL also adopted a resolution noting a calculated and purposeful endeavour to undermine the judiciary in order to reduce the importance of the supreme court.

It also said that the IAL condemned the tendency to understate the importance and the very substance of the highest court of the country.

It added that there was also an emphasis on the trend of tribunalisation.

"Where ever it is necessary to have this tribunal, it must regular appointments practising advocates who are competent and fulfil the eligibility criteria. Also passed resolutions against the increasing attacks against the advocates who perform their duties," the statement read, adding, "We demand an act that is currently being condemned in the state of Karnataka and has already been enacted in certain other states."

The statement added that the other resolution stated that a law must be passed to provide stipends to young advocates from weak sections that were required to make payments for loans to set up offices and libraries.

The topic for the conference was 'Lawyers for the Constitution'. (ANI)

