New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Guwahati (Assam), has sentenced two accused to imprisonment in the ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) case.

In the sentence pronounced on Wednesday, the accused, both hailing from district Barpeta of Assam, have been punished under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act in the case RC- 02/2022/NIA/GUW, according to the press release.

Also Read | January 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 23.

Accused Mamunur Rashid has been sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 1000 in default. Simple imprisonment of one-month u/s 19 of UA (P) Act and RI for the period already undergone (2 years 10 months 13 days) under sections 20/38/39 of UA (P) Act. He has also been sentenced to simple imprisonment of 3 months for u/s 120(B) IPC.

Another accused, Mukibul Hussain, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment of 6 months and a fine of Rs 500, as well as simple imprisonment of 14 days' u/s 120(B) IPC. Like his co-accused Mamunur, he has also been sentenced to RI for the period already undergone (2 years 8 months 13 days) under sections 20/38/39 UA (P) Act.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Out on Bail: Rape Convict Leaves for Ahmedabad To Undergo Treatment at His Motera Ashram, 9 Days After Court Grants Him Interim Bail.

The case which was registered in March 2022, relates to a module of ABT with affiliation to the prescribed international terror organisation Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). The module, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid, was active in the Barpeta district of Assam.

NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case against eight accused in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023. Further investigation and trial in the case continues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)