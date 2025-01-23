Jodhpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Nine days after he was granted interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court, rape convict Asaram Thursday left for Ahmedabad, where he will undergo treatment at his Motera ashram, sources said.

The self-styled 'godman' had been staying at his ashram in Jodhpur since the court's order on January 14 and left for Ahmedabad this afternoon by road. He is serving life imprisonment in a 2013 rape case.

Asaram is out on interim bail till March 31. Late on the night of January 14, he had shifted from an ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur to his ashram located at Pal village on the outskirts here.

First the Supreme Court and then a high court bench of Jodhpur granted him interim bail on the health grounds and accorded him the liberty to get the treatment at any place of his choice in the country in accompaniment of 3 policemen.

