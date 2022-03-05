Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday visited the historical Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings days before the announcement of Punjab poll results.

While speaking to ANI, Channi said, "I feel blessed after seeking the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya." He refrained from speaking anything about the elections in the temple premises.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Polling Begins in 22 Constituencies for Last Phase of Polls.

The polling for the Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)