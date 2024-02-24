Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Satish Choudhary of Satpakhali in Kamrup district won the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award in 2024 for his solar eri spinning machine at the Regional Science Centre, Khanapara, in Guwahati.

This award is given to the best innovator among the participants at the Innovation Festival, which was organised by the North East Zone Headquarters of the National Council of Science Museums in association with the National Innovative Foundation (NIF) on Thursday and Friday.

More than 50 participants from all across the Northeast displayed their innovative ideas.

Nani Gopal Mahanta gave away the prize to the winner during the closing ceremony. Mahanta congratulated the winner and the participants.

He also suggested universities should link up with these initiatives for a better future.

Satish Choudhuray got the award for his solar-operated portable eri spinning machine named 'Saraswati' inspired by his mother.

He has attempted to bring a new life to the traditional eri spinning culture of the region with his innovation. His portable eri silk spinning machine is compact, smooth in operation and works on a battery recharged by a solar panel. It has many ergonomic features, including low noise, speed control for beginners to learn or experts to ace, and an attractive design. It requires no lubrication due to the use of a plastic gear set.

The award was instituted by the family of Dinanath Pandey, a master innovator who tried to change the way of life through his innovations.

The innovation festival has been providing a common platform since 2015 to the people of all the states in the northeast region working in different fields like innovators, artists, performers, crafters and science demonstrators, among others, showcasing their creativity.

Nani Gopal Mahanta also recalled Dinanath Pandey and his innovative works, which inspired many.

Sailen Pandey, son of Dinanath Pandey, said the family wanted to carry forward their father's legacy.

"This is an effort to carry forward the ideals of my father, Dinanath Pandey. He inspired many lives during his lifetime. Now, we want to spread his thoughts. We are extremely thankful to the Regional Science Centre, Guwahati and the National Innovative Foundation for their support since the beginning. I'm also grateful to all the participants for their love and support, which made this event successful," said Sailen Pandey.

Earlier on February 22, the innovation festival was inaugurated by Professor Smriti Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University; Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, a journalist; and Pintu Hati of NIF.

At the closing ceremony, Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award family members were honoured: Bubumoni Goswami, former principal of Geruwa HS School, Morigaon; Mukul Tamuly, retired Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary; and Saitydhar Motok, Editor of Eshan Darpan newspaper.

Last year, Meghalaya's cab driver, Gautam Gurung, won the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Innovation Award for his innovative 'Automatic Car Sanitizer' model. (ANI)

