Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): In an interesting turn of events, the owner of a buffalo found himself poorer by a sum of Rs 10,000 after the Gwalior Municipal Corporation penalised him for the animal depositing dung on a newly cleaned city street.

An official from the Municipal Corporation, Manish Kanaujia said, "Cleaning work is in process at various places in the city. We are fining those who are spilling waste on roads and at other places in the city. We are also educating them on cleanliness."

"Yesterday, some work was going on a road. Betal Singh's buffaloes were roaming on the road and despite being told he failed to do anything to keep his animals off the roads. We were then directed to act against him and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him."

The dairy operator Betal Singh cooperated and coughed up the fine, the corporation official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)