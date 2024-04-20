Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late on Friday night, officials said.

They added that there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: First Phase of General Polls Sees 60.03% Voting Against 69.43% in 2019; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

As soon as the information was received, seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the fire were underway.

According to fire department officials, 17 fire tenders were deployed at the site and dousing operations were underway.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: World's Biggest Electoral Exercise Begins, Over 62% Voter Turnout Recorded; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear.

"The ACs in the Sangam Vatika had exploded. The fire started in Sangam Vatika and later spread to Rang Mahal. 70 percent of the fire has been controlled, and we hope to bring the situation under control within the next hour," Atibal Singh Yadav, a fire officer, told ANI.

"There were no casualties reported in the fire. A team each of home guards, the State Disaster Response Force, police, and the Air Force are also here...," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)