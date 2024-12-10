Prayagraj, Dec 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned till December 17 hearing of a petition challenging the Varanasi court's order that refused to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the 'wazukhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

When the case was taken up, the high court was informed that a related matter before the Supreme Court is likely to be heard on December 16, on which the high court fixed December 17 for hearing.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri worshipping suit before the Varanasi court.

The revision plea has been filed challenging the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the 'wazukhana' area except for the 'shivling' inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Rakhi Singh in her revision has pleaded that the survey of the 'wazukhana' (ablution) area is necessary in the interest of justice. It shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and help the court arrive at a just decision, the plea said.

It was also argued that it is possible to survey the 'wazukhana' area (except for the 'shivling') using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed its counter affidavit before the high court stating that the matter relating to 'wazukhana' and purported 'shivling' is already pending before the apex court.

It may be noted that the ASI has already conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi and has also submitted its report to the Varanasi district judge.

