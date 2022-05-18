New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday rejected Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati remarks about "religious sentiments of people being instigated" over the Gyanvapi mosque row and said that the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh only "wants to reveal the truth in the case".

Earlier today, Mayawati hit out at the BJP saying, "Years after independence, the manner in which religious sentiments of people are being instigated as part of a conspiracy, under the pretext of Gyanvapi, Mathura, Taj Mahal, and other places, will not strengthen the country. The BJP needs to take note of it".

Also Read | Matthew Mott Appointed As England Men's White-Ball Head Coach.

Speaking to ANI, Harnath Singh Yadav accused the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh of "creating a divide" between the Hindus and Muslims.

"The Opposition has created a gap between the Hindus and Muslims, especially in Uttar Pradesh whether it be Mayawati or Akhilesh Yadav, These people are responsible for dividing people in name of religion for the sake of votes," he claimed.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Paralysed Woman's Eyelid Gnawed by Rats in Kota Government Hospital, BJP Seeks Action.

Alleging that BSP and SP divide people, the BJP MP said that religion "has become the business" of these parties.

"They can stoop to any extent to get the votes of a particular community. It is their job to speak contrary to public sentiment," he said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order on the Gyanvapi mosque case that directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the 'Shivling' as claimed by the Hindu side in the survey, he said that the decision of the court should be respected while stating that the truth should come to the fore.

"Whatever the order of the Supreme Court is, we should respect it and we want that the truth should be revealed and accepted by all Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave directions to the District Magistrate of Varanasi for protection of the Shivling found from the Gyanvapi Mosque complex during a survey by the court Commissioner. It has lifted the prohibition imposed by a Varanasi district court on Muslims from entering Gyanvapi Mosque. The trial court had permitted only 20 people to pray inside the premises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)