New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): A gym owner was allegedly shot dead in east Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday evening.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred around 7:30 in the evening. The deceased was identified as Mahinder. The attackers are yet to be identified.

"According to the initial information, around 7:30 pm a gym owner named Mahinder was shot dead by an unknown person inside his office in Preet Vihar. The probe into the case is underway," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

