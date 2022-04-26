Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday set up a committee to probe into the death of a 10-year-old student who died after his head was allegedly hit by a pole at the school gate while peeping out of the bus window.

District Magistrate R K Singh formed the committee after meeting the student's parents and asked the probe panel to submit its probe report within 45 days.

The committee headed by an additional district magistrate also comprised Ghaziabad's rural superintendent of police, regional transport officer, chief fire officer and the district inspector of schools, officials said here.

Ghaziabad DM Singh told reporters here that after the probe by the panel, legal action would be initiated against those found responsible.

The principal and the manager of the school have already been sacked but the victim child's parents are not satisfied with the action taken so far.

Anurag Bhardwaj, 10, a class 3 student died on Apr 20 when he was going to school in the school bus.

He had peeped out of the bus window for vomiting when his head struck the school gate pole while the vehicle was entering the Dayawati Public School in Modi Nagar.

Bhardwaj's parents earlier met the DM and the SSP at the collectorate and expressed their dissatisfaction with the police working.

The parents had also heated arguments with the administration. During the meeting, the functionaries of the parents' association staged a sit-in protest near the staircase located outside the conference hall.

Ghaziabad Parents Association president Seema Tyagi, supporting the quest of the killed student's parents for justice, demand the arrest of school owner Umesh Kumar Modi.

The association also sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, seeking his directions to ensure the safety of students in schools and holding the school owner and management responsible for any lapse resulting in a student's death, she said.

The FIR was lodged against the school's owner and management besides its principal Netra Pal Singh and driver Omvir under various sections of the IPC, including 302 for murder and 120-B for criminal conspiracy.

