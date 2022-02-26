New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Several parts of the national capital received rain and hailstorm on Friday night.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hail precipitation likely over South, New, Central, East, Northeast, Southeast Delhi, Noida during the next one hour.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri) Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana,...and Hail precipitation likely over South, New, Central, East, Northeast, Southeast Delhi, Noida during next 1 hour," IMD tweeted.

Earlier, (IMD) had also predicted light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours. (ANI)

