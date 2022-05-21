Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): As the annual Hajj pilgrimage 2022 is scheduled to begin in the last week of May, an orientation cum training program was organized by authorities of Hajj house Srinagar in various districts of the Kashmir valley on Saturday.

About 5,281 pilgrims from the valley would be going on the pilgrimage this year.

These orientation training programmes aim to spread awareness and information about performing Hajj. The authorities distributed special pamphlets and various experts delivered brief lectures to guide the devotees.

"The training process is continuous and when our people go on the pilgrimage, we want them to be fully prepared so that they don't face any difficulty. There's going to be a full-time attendant who would help the pilgrims," Dr Abdul Salaam, Executive officer JK Haj Committee told ANI.

The organizers chalked out a schedule to inform pilgrims regarding immigration check, visa, boarding, lodging, travelling, food, accommodation, currency exchange and other activities so as to make their journey smooth and pleasant.

"This training is very important for us. Some of us are boarding an international flight for the first time. This program has backed us up with important pointers ranging from boarding to logistics to do's and don'ts and things to carry in luggage," said a pilgrim, Javaid Hussian.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all able-bodied Muslims to perform if they can afford it.

Before the virus emerged, some 2.5 million people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. (ANI)

