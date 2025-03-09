Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is not only increasing the strength of armed forces but is also opening new dimensions of manufacturing, research and development by collaborating with the private sector, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

He addressed HAL officers and senior officers of private defence manufacturing companies in Bengaluru during the handover ceremony of the First LCA Mk1-A Rear Fuselage.

He called the event a milestone in the historic journey of Defence manufacturing and congratulated HAL and Alpha Tocol Engineering Services Private Limited for it. "It is the result of hard work and dedication to continuously equip the armed forces with new technologies."

"The event is a testimony to the fact that India has firmly moved forward towards self-reliance in the defence sector. It shows not only our commitment to self-reliance but also our commitment to public-private partnership and collaboration," he said.

Since its inception, HAL has worked with great dedication to strengthen the country's armed forces. Through its integrated model and strategies, HAL is not only increasing the strength of the armed forces but also opening new dimensions of manufacturing, research, and development by collaborating with the private sector, Singh said.

The fuselage is the main body section of the aircraft, which holds the pilot, passengers, and cargo. He mentioned the rear fuselage, which is the rear part of the aircraft's fuselage, which supports the tail section and its associated components during the address.

"If I say it in the context of HAL, then I would like to say that HAL is the fuselage, i.e. the main body of the aircraft in the form of our Defence and Aerospace sector, which is holding the strength of this sector. Along with this, many Indian private companies like L&T, Alpha Tocol, Tata Advanced Systems, and VEM Technologies are the rear fuselage, which are providing support to HAL in this journey. And I am sure that the aircraft being manufactured in our Defence and Aerospace sector in collaboration with these Indian components will reach great heights in the times to come," he said.

The Indian Air Force is growing in strength, and brave and courageous Air Warriors have definitely contributed to it, but the equipment manufactured by HAL is equally important. The equipment provides strength to Air Warriors, which enables them to protect the country's borders strongly, he added.

IAF Chief AP Singh and HAL Chairman D K Sunil were also present during the ceremony. (ANI)

