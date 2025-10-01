New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): GE Aerospace has handed over the fourth F404-IN20 fighter jet engine against the order of 2021 to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL has acquired 113 F404-IN20 fighter jet engines from GE Aerospace, an American firm, in a deal valued at around USD 1 billion, amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Thunderstorm in Isolated Places, Fishermen Warned.

The contract for the deal will be signed in October.

Speaking with ANI, Dr DK Sunil, HAL Chairman and Managing Director, said that the agreement is expected to be inked by October this year, with negotiations at an advanced stage.

Also Read | Jaunpur: 75-Year-Old Farmer Marries 35-Year-Old Bride, Dies the Morning After Wedding in UP.

Regarding the contract for the 113 follow-on GE-404 engines, the HAL chief told ANI, "We expect to sign it in October. The contract will be worth more than 1 billion. The contract negotiations are done, and the price is finalised. We are only going through the contract details, and we have to sign. Now that this main contract is signed, in October, we will sign the contract with GE for 113 engines..."

HAL has concluded negotiations for 113 engines with General Electric, awaiting contract signing. The order includes 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainers, with deliveries starting in 2027-28 and completing over six years.

HAL aims to deliver the first aircraft by October, with three already ready pending final trials, and plans to complete 180 aircraft by 2032-33.

"Three aircraft are ready as of now. We need to do the final trials. We expect to complete those trials in October. I think we should be able to deliver by October," said Dr Sunil on being asked when the first of the aircraft will be delivered as the MoD signs a contract with HAL.

The F404-IN20 engines will power India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A, with HAL having already secured a contract for 99 engines for the initial 83 Tejas jets ordered by the Indian Air Force.

HAL is negotiating an 80% technology transfer for GE's F414 engines, aimed at powering the advanced LCA Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

This deal underscores India's push for defence indigenisation and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.

Earlier this month, in a significant development, the HAL had received the third GE404 engine for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark-1A. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)