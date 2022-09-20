Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man arrested in a theft case escaped from the premises of a court here on Tuesday and was apprehended again within hours, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Sacked VNSSM Chief Kishore Tiwari After Raising Farmers’ Plight with PM Narendra Modi, Blames Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan, a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with a case of motor vehicle theft from his residence in Nagpada on Monday night, an official from Byculla police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dalit Family Fined Rs 60,000, Banned From Entering Village in Koppal After Boy Touches Hindu God's Idol in Temple.

The accused was taken to Sewri court for remand the next morning along with two constables. Khan, who was handcuffed, managed to escape when one of the policemen was dealing with some paperwork, he said.

The constables raised an alarm and the police team swung into action. After examining the CCTV footage from the locality, the police tracked him down and apprehended him from the western suburb of Malad, the official said.

Khan was arrested under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and now another offence will be registered against him for fleeing police custody, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)