Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Handwara Police carried out a raid at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, on Thursday as part of an investigation into suspected unlawful activities and alleged links to banned organisations.

According to officials, a team of police personnel searched the premises and recovered multiple electronic devices during the operation. The seized equipment has been sent for detailed forensic analysis to determine its usage and to verify any suspected connections, including possible affiliations with Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), which remains a proscribed organisation.

Police stated that the operation was conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures and emphasised that the investigation is still underway. "Handwara Police is committed to taking firm action against individuals or entities found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities," an official said, assuring the public that transparency and accountability are guiding principles of the ongoing probe.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, Shopian Police conducted raids in the district. The police were carrying out meticulously coordinated searches at multiple locations across the Shopian district, targeting individuals and premises linked with the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-J&K) has been banned multiple times by the Indian government. The most recent ban was imposed in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged "anti-national separatist activities" and links with militant groups like Hizbul Mujahideen. The ban was extended for another five years in February 2024.

Anantnag Police had also carried out coordinated raids in the district on November 12 amid a massive crackdown against the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). (ANI)

