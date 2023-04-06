New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, security has been beefed up in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of Delhi Police giving permission to take out processions in the Jahangirpuri area within a certain distance.

DCP-North West, Jitendra Meena said that around 200-300 people will participate in one procession while around 500 people are expected to take part in another procession.

"The procession organisers will follow the approved routes. Around 200-300 people will participate in one procession and around 500 people are expected to take part in another procession," said the DCP.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers in large numbers at temples across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav today.

"The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order," said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a "Shoba Yatra" on Hanuman Jayanti.

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area.Taking cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation for Hanuman Janmotsav.

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. (ANI)

