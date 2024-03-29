Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Hanumangarhi temple administration held a meeting on Friday to discuss the convenience of devotees ahead of the upcoming Ram Navami festivities, temple officials said.

The district administration of Ayodhya and the police were also present at the meeting, they said.

The officials discussed on provisions for drinking water and arrangements for rest. They have given special attention to the provision of toilets to ensure that devotees' feet do not burn in the summer heat.

The meeting by the Hanumangarhi temple administration took place after some devotees fell unconscious owing to heat and lack of water.

The meeting saw the participation of senior saints of Hanumangarh, National President of Sankat Mochan Sena Sanjay Das, Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, the Circle Officer of Ayodhya, senior police officers and officials from the Municipal Corporation.

Noting the problems of visitors, the police administration and the Ayodhya Mayor have assured that the visitors will not face any problems and that all arrangements will be in place during Ram Navami for the ease of the devotees.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

