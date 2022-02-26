Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Four members of a family on Saturday died allegedly by suicide as they were unable to bear with hardship. They jumped into River Bharathapuzha here, police said.

The police said they fished out the bodies of two adults and their two children."They (the family) had told some of their relatives that they wanted to end their lives due to hardship they faced. When the family went missing yesterday (Friday), their kin went to the house and found a suicide note."

The note mentioned the location where the four were planning to commit suicide, said the police.

The police confirmed the death to be a case of suicide as footwear and clothes were lying along the banks of the river.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem, th police said adding that the head of the family had cases filed against him and they included a case of murder.

