Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Haridwar District Administration, on Wednesday, banned people from taking a holy dip in Ganga during Kartik Purnima celebrations.

Kartik Purnima is expected to be celebrated on November 30.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: ‘Landfall Process Commences’, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry On Edge; Use Live Tracker Map to Check Realtime Cyclonic Movement.

District Magistrate (DM) of Haridwar, C. Ravi Shankar said, "On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, we have disallowed all the bathing rituals on the ghats of Ganga in Haridwar on November 30. Right after Diwali, we have seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district. Both the Health Department as well as the police have been issued a notification for the same. Anyone who is found violating the law will be punished."

DM added, "Tight security arrangements are being made to avoid overcrowding of devotees at the ghats of Harki Paudi. The administration has also requested the priests to appeal to the devotees to not come to Haridwar." (ANI)

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)