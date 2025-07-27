Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar was reopened for devotees on Sunday evening, amid tight security arrangements.

Entry of visitors and devotees to the temple was restricted in the morning after a tragic stampede incident that left six people dead and several injured.

Officials said crowd management measures are being reviewed, and a magistrate-level probe has been ordered into the incident.

"The temple has been reopened for darshan. We had a meeting here to improve the arrangements and the incident site was inspected. We will get to know all other details after the magistrate-level investigation. Extra force will also be deployed here...." District Magistrate Mayur Dixit told ANI.

A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple when the stampede occurred.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy. He also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced," CM Dhami said.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful."

"I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," the post read. (ANI)

