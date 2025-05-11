New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Harit Yoga, a cluster of initiatives aimed at integrating environmental sustainablity with traditional yoga practices, has been gaining momentum across the country in the run-up to International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The initiative is among the 10 'signature events' being held to mark the tenth anniversary of the United Nations recognising IDY.

Launched by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on April 7 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, the event witnessed participation of more than 6,000 yoga practitioners performing the common yoga protocol (CYP). Over 5,000 medicinal plants were also distributed to promote eco-conscious wellness habits.

Speaking at the event Jadhav had said, "Our health is inextricably linked to the health of our planet. Just as yoga nourishes our mind and body, tree plantation nourishes the Earth, ensuring a greener and healthier future for generations to come."

An Ayush Ministry official said that Harit Yoga is more than a practice -- it is a movement. It brings yoga into action through tree plantation drives, yoga retreats in natural settings, sessions at iconic locations, and clean-up initiatives near rivers and water bodies.

It calls on all eco-conscious citizens and organisations to unite personal wellness with environmental healing, the official said.

Several events have been held under the initiative since its launch. On April 22, a Harit Yoga session at Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi, Maharashtra, held in collaboration with the Frderation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) and supported by the Ministry of Ayush, saw a large turnout.

Participants practised yoga, planted trees and spearheaded a cleanliness drive in the vicinity. They also conducted a series of eco-wellness activities including the CYP, a tree plantation drive, and nature trekking.

The session titled 'Trek to Good Health' promoted physical activity, mental clarity and a deeper connection with the natural environment, an official source said.

In another event, a River yoga campaign organised in Lucknow featured yoga sessions along the Gomti River and clean-up drives, led by 137 Composite Ecological Task Force Battalion (Territorial Army) of the 39 Gorkha Rifles.

The effort was carried out in collaboration with Lucknow Nagar Nigam, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), and the State Mission for Clean Ganga (SMCG-UP).

The campaign will culminate on June 21, the International Day of Yoga, symbolising a collective journey of self-reconnection and environmental rejuvenation.

In a significant step towards fostering environmental sustainability and holistic well-being, the Indian Yoga Association (IYA), in collaboration with its state chapters on April 22, 2025, held a nationwide tree plantation drive under the 'Harit Yoga' initiative.

The nationwide plantation drive saw active participation from 12 IYA state chapters, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Pune, Jaipur, and Uttarakhand, alongside the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi, reaffirming their collective commitment to a greener future.

Officials at MDNIY planted saplings and emphasised eco-conscious living as a key aspect of wellness.

In Jaipur, a special yoga session was held alongside a human chain formation and the distribution of Ayurvedic drinks to promote environmental responsibility.

In Chhattisgarh, the IYA State Chapter conducted a tree plantation drive at Teli Gundar School, Patan Tehsil, Durg district, planting medicinal plants and installing tree guards to ensure their long-term protection, sources said.

Similar initiatives across other states highlighted the synergy between yoga and environmental action, engaging diverse stakeholders, including nature clubs, NGOs, yoga institutions, and government bodies.

Maa Dr Hansaji Yogendra, president of IYA and director of the Yoga Institute, lauded the Ministry for conceptualising Harit Yoga, saying, "This initiative underscores the intrinsic connection between sustainable living and yoga, serving as a powerful reminder that the well-being of the planet and its people are deeply intertwined."

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, member of the IYA governing council and president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, urged citizens to embrace yoga's deeper essence, noting, "Yoga is a journey of harmony between the self and nature."

As as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, more than 100 fruit-bearing and medicinal trees were planted at the Trans Himalayan Herbal Garden on April 22. A special yoga session was also held there to encourage mindfulness and eco-conscious living.

The event also spotlighted 'Poshan Vatikas' to promote sustainable health and traditional healing, another source said.

Meanwhile, on April 29, FHRAI, the National Medicinal Plants Board and FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management held a Harit Yoga event at Knowledge Park 123, Greater Noida. More than 2000 medicinal plants -- including 1000 Tulsi, 500 Ashwagandha and 500 Shatavari -- were distributed and planted, each tagged with a QR code for digital tracking.

