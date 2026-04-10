New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday took the oath as a Member of Parliament in the Upper House in the presence of Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan

https://x.com/nsitharaman/status/2042529843204734977

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the update, noting that several senior leaders were present during the occasion.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers RK Thakur and Arjun Ram Meghwal, attended the oath-taking ceremony.

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Sitharaman also said that she joined the event, marking the formal induction of Harivansh into the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification issued on Friday.

His appointment was finalised on Thursday, following the conclusion of his previous term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on April 9. He has been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

The nomination of the 69-year-old leader has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of clause (1) read with Section 3 of the Constitution of India. Harivansh has been nominated to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of a nominated member, Ranjan Gogoi.

Harivansh brings extensive parliamentary experience, having served in multiple key committees of the Upper House.

Over the years, he has been a member of the Committee on Agriculture, the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Rules, and the General Purposes Committee. He has also chaired important panels such as the Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and the Committee of Privileges. (ANI)

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