Haryana [India], January 14 (ANI): A boy was found dead after a car met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving, informed police officials on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the car was carrying four people and was en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi.

"One boy from Delhi dead after a car carrying 4 people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving," said police personnel Jiya Singh.

Singh said that the driver of the car is absconding, while the car has been seized.

"A case is yet to be registered and action will be taken as per law," said Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

