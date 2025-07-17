Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) A court in Nuh district on Thursday sent 12 people to life imprisonment in a case of a clash between two communities in 2020 that resulted in the death of a man.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma also imposed a fine of up to Rs 55,000 on each convict, police said.

This case is related to a dispute between two communities, which led to the killing of one Vedram during a clash between the groups.

On September 15, 2020, Trilok, a resident of Aata village, beat up the nine-year-old son of Gautam, police said, adding that when Gautam and Bir Singh confronted the accused over this, Trilok slapped Bir Singh and abused him.

The next day, three people were beaten up with sticks and iron rods near Harijan Chaupal in village Aata. Meanwhile, Vedram was attacked by Trilok and his associates with sticks, rods, axes and bricks, grievously injuring him.

Vedram was taken to the Sohna hospital and later transferred to a private hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's son, a case was registered at the Rojka Meo police station.

"After nearly four-and-a-half years of trial, the court convicted Trilok, Vijay Singh, Niranjan, Rahul, Ajay Kumar, Hitesh, Praveen Gautam, Prakash, Pankaj, Dushyant Kumar, Satvir Singh Chauhan and Narveer. On Thursday, all of them were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined up to Rs 55,000," police said.

