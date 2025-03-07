Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-chief minister O P Chautala and other prominent personalities who passed away between the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current one.

On the first day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which commenced here on Friday, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to these personalities.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions.

Apart from Singh and Chautala, the House paid tributes to former Haryana Minister Satpal Sangwan.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD member Arjun Chautala also read out the obituary resolutions.

Former chief minister Hooda said Singh -- a veteran Congress leader -- was a noted economist who ushered in reforms. He recalled how Haryana got several developmental projects when Singh was the prime minister.

"He had a special interest in Haryana's development," Hooda said.

Singh passed away on December 26, 2024.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

According to the obituary resolution passed by the House, Singh played a vital role in developing the economic liberalisation policy in the 1990s, which had a significant impact on India's economy.

"During his long, illustrious and highly distinguished parliamentary career, he served as the chairperson of the Committee on Commerce and also as a member of the Committee on Finance, Rules Committee, Committee of Privileges and General Purposes Committee," it said.

"He is recognised worldwide as a distinguished scholar in the field of economics and public policy. He also held several significant positions, including Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission," it said.

Singh was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan in 1987 and the 'Euro Money Award' for the best Finance Minister in the year 1993, the obituary resolution said.

"He will always be fondly remembered for his duty-bound, innate simplicity and humane nature other than being an economist of repute," it said.

The House also expressed a deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Chautala on December 20, 2024.

In his death, Haryana has lost an administrator of high calibre, the House said, paying tributes to Chautala. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

The House also paid tributes to 21 brave soldiers of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

