Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday called upon the public representatives across the state to promote natural farming.

Addressing the House during the Budget Session, the Speaker said natural farming is the need of the hour and many farmers are doing very commendable work in it.

He said there was a need to create a supportive environment for natural farming and called for active participation from representatives at all levels, including panchayat, block committee, district council, assembly and Parliament.

The Speaker said the government has also introduced many schemes from time to time to promote natural farming.

Public representatives can help farmers understand the difference between chemical-based and natural farming more effectively, he said.

Kalyan said elected representatives should engage with farmers through meetings and small groups in their respective areas to make a meaningful contribution.

He said in the coming months, Haryana Vidhan Sabha will organise a seminar on natural farming for all the members.

Experts in the field will share their insights, government representatives will also participate and successful natural farmers will also be invited to share their experiences. This will also encourage other farmers, he said.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the state government has set a target of 1 lakh acres under natural farming in the Budget for the year 2025-26.

Rana said the Haryana State Seed Certification Agency has been nominated by the government of India for certification of natural farming products.

The state government has also constituted a committee to explore the formula/fixation of minimum support price (MSP) for natural farming products or to provide incentives to farmers to compensate for the loss of yield at the beginning of adopting natural farming, he said.

Giving information about the steps taken by the state government to create interest of farmers towards natural farming, Rana said the state government is implementing natural farming from the year 2022-23 under the state scheme 'Promoting Sustainable Agriculture Strategic Initiatives and Farmers' Welfare Fund' so that farmers can be made aware to adopt chemical-free agriculture.

He informed the Assembly that the main objectives of this scheme include promoting climate-friendly farming in harmony with nature, reducing the cost of cultivation, making farming a sustainable livelihood option, improving soil fertility, promoting chemical-free agriculture and creating awareness in the farming community to adopt natural farming.

