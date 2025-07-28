Ambala, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced a series of development initiatives to boost infrastructure and basic amenities in Ambala.

Addressing the state-level Teej festival celebration held in Ambala City, the CM announced Rs 145 crore for the expansion of the city's water distribution network.

He also announced Rs 40 crore for establishing a 9 Megaliters per day capacity water treatment plant in Sector 24 and Rs 60 crore for repairing damaged patches along both sides of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine projects worth Rs 73 crore. These included the inauguration of four projects costing Rs 26.49 crore and foundation stones for five projects worth Rs 46.34 crore.

The CM also announced that a synthetic track will be constructed at the sports stadium in Sector 10.

He also announced Rs 35 crore for concreting various sections of the Model Town drain, covering Mathura Nagri, Police Line, Prem Nagar, Vikas Vihar, Patel Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Jandli, and Sectors 9 and 10 as well as Jalbera.

To ensure rural development, the CM announced Rs 5 crore separately for various works in the villages of Ambala constituency.

The event was also attended by Transport and Energy Minister Anil Vij, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry, Minister of State Rajesh Nagar, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli among others.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, Saini said that the state government is working to promote industries and attract investments by setting up 10 Integrated Multi-Modal Townships (IMTs) across Haryana.

One of these IMTs will be established in Ambala, which will create new avenues of employment for local youth, he said.

