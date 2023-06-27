Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the introduction of a monthly mobile allowance for Haryana Police personnel up to the rank of Inspector, a step intended to enhance the functioning and efficiency of police stations, a press release from the chief minister's office said.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The official press release informed that the allowance aims to support police officers in fulfilling their duties effectively.

"He announced Rs 200 for Constables and Head Constables, Rs 250 for Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Rs 300 for Sub-Inspectors and Rs 400 for Inspectors," the CM said, the statement informed.

CM was holding an interactive session attended by police personnel and other officials from the Narcotics department held in Panchkula.

Additionally, CM Manohar Lal stated that munshis of police stations would receive a monthly amount of Rs 3000 for hospitality purposes.

"This step is intended to enhance the functioning and efficiency of police stations," the CM said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced that all police officials, irrespective of their posting, would be entitled to a maximum of 20 dailies (daily allowances) per month, aligning their benefits with those posted in police stations, read the statement.

"CM Manohar Lal's direct interaction highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the drug issue and promoting a collaborative approach to tackling this challenge," it added.

On this occasion, the CM launched the "Prahari App" of the Haryana Police.

The Prahari App is a new initiative introduced under the Gram Prahari Yojana, which was initiated by the Haryana Police on January 1 of this year.

As part of this scheme, police officers visit villages in their respective areas every 15 days, aiming to provide service, security, and cooperation to the communities.

During these visits, officers gather information about suspected individuals, especially youth, to identify potential criminal elements.

They also establish closer contact with villagers to address their concerns and resolve any issues. Furthermore, the officers engage with citizens above 75 years of age, working towards their welfare and ensuring their well-being, the release said.

In addition to the app launch, the Chief Minister unveiled the insignia of the Haryana Police during the session. (ANI)

