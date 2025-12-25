New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and great freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and the celebration of Good Governance Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday gave 9 Good Governance awards to various departments for playing an instrumental role in turning the dream of 'Digital Haryana' into reality.

According to an official press statement, the award included four Flagship Schemes and five State Level Awards.

The awardees were honoured during a state-level programme held in Panchkula, which was led by the Chief Minister, as per the statement.

The press statement mentioned that the Haryana Chief Minister also felicitated officers and employees for simplifying work through the digital medium during government service in various departments.

The State Level Award (Flagship Scheme) was received by Smart, Seamless and Paperless The Future of Deed Registration of the Revenue and Disaster Management, Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) of the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs & BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, Policy for Allotment of EWS Plots/ Flats in Licensed Colonies of the Housing for All Department and Transforming Skill Development through Future Oriented Technologies of HARTRON, the official press statement mentioned.

Besides this, Padhe Rohtak, Likhe Rohtak of the Elementary Education Department, Kushal Business Challenge of the Education Department, From Menace to Mandate: Haryana's Blueprint for e-Waste Governance of the Industries & Commerce Department, Har Ghar Chhat of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, and E-Kuber: From Traditional Banking to E-Banking of the Finance Department also received State Level Awards. (ANI)

