Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that we should get prepared to work with young civil servants. Khattar was adrressing at the Pratibha Samman ceremony of all the candidates in Haryana who have cracked the Union Public Service Commission examination this year.

This time marks the highest number of candidates (63) from Haryana who have cracked the UPSC examination. "Keeping in mind the idea of self-reliant India, all youth should cooperate in the progress of the country," Khattar said.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget to Be Presented on July 7, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

The Haryana Chief Minister said that these newly recruited civil servants have to work for the whole country and the society after taking the blessings of parents. All the selected youth should work with the same feeling that the last person should rise, he said.

"Our contribution to civil service has increased with time, every 10th soldier in the army is from Haryana. Our players are hoisting the tricolor all over the world in sports. All youth should cooperate in building a healthy society with an open mind," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Angered Over Daughter’s Eloping, Parents Declare Her Dead, Distribute Invitation Card For Condolence Prayer Meeting of 18-Year-Old Girl in Ratanpura Village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)