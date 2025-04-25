Jind (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI): After Panchkula, Faridabad, and Gurugram, another Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 was flagged off by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the Jind district of Haryana on Friday.

While speaking at the event held earlier in Faridabad on April 11, CM Saini stated that the government is promoting an awareness campaign against drugs through this initiative.

"We are promoting an awareness campaign for a drug-free Haryana through this cyclothon. This is not just a cyclothon, but a revolution against drugs," the Chief Minister remarked.

"The event began on April 5 from Hisar (Haryana), which, going through Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Narnaul, Rewari, and Palwal, has now reached Faridabad, and from here, it will proceed to Gurugram," he added.

The cyclothon will cover every village in Haryana over the next three weeks, spreading the message of a drug-free society.

The previous cyclothon, which spanned 25 days, witnessed the participation of over 1.77 lakh cyclists and more than 5.25 lakh citizens. Inspired by the achievement, Cyclothon 2.0 has been launched with renewed energy and purpose.

The Haryana government has a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the drug menace through the State Action Plan. The plan focuses on three pillars: public awareness, de-addiction and rehabilitation, and stringent action against drug traffickers.

The government has also formed a dedicated Special Task Force to crack down on drug smuggling. 52 de-addiction centres have been established across Haryana, with dedicated wards in government medical colleges and civil hospitals in 13 districts.

To support those affected and encourage public participation, the government has launched a toll-free helpline and the 'Manas Portal' where citizens can report drug-related activities. (ANI)

