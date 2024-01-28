Panipat (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated electric bus service for nine cities from Panipat on Sunday to tackle air pollution.

After the inauguration, CM also took a ride in one of them and waved at people who were lined up along the road to get a glimpse of the e-bus.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Odisha on February 3 To Inaugurate Permanent Campus of IIM at Sambalpur.

Sharing his experience while speaking with ANI, CM said, "It is pollution-free. Noise free. One gets the feeling of riding in an aeroplane. It is also not a bumpy one. It also has a good shock-absorbing system as compared to a vehicle."

Expressing his gratitude to the concerned department for starting the city bus service, CM said, "I am very grateful to the rural department for starting the city bus service. I hope people will also get the same kind of experience."

Also Read | 'We Tolerated Nitish Kumar's Hindi Push for Cordiality in INDIA Bloc,' Says DMK Leader TR Baalu.

He added that the e-bus will address the transport woes of the people. "They will have a trouble-free yatra."

Replying to a query, he said, "Our state has good infrastructure. Industrialists are visiting the state. Investment that is flowing into the state is generating jobs for the youth. Our economy is improving. Our per capita GST collection is the best in the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)