Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak, saying it was truly a proud moment for Indians all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

"Congratulations to Mr Rishi Sunak, for being elected the first ever Indian-origin UK Prime Minister. Truly a proud moment for Indians all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Diwali!" Khattar tweeted.

BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in his congratulatory message said he is sure Sunak will lead his country to great success.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak for becoming the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Special wishes from 1.3 billion Indians.

"I'm sure he will lead his country to great success and come up best to the expectations of everyone," Singh.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, congratulated Sunak and said he is sure that the British prime minister-elect will overcome all challenges. "There was a time when the UK used to rule India as its colony and today Rishi Sunak man of Indian origin is all set to become UK PM. Congratulations to the man of the moment.

"I am sure with your experience you will overcome all challenges. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Bajwa tweeted.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer, a devout Hindu, will enter 10 Downing Street to be the youngest British prime minister in 210 years after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday. He will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK.

