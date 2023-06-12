Karnal (Haryana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar on Monday announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to each recipient of the Padma award in the state.

"All Padma awardees will be given Rs 10,000 per month as a pension in the state. Their travel in govt buses will be free," CM Khattar said.

Earlier today Haryana CM Khattar interacted with the public in Ward number 16 of his Assembly constituency Karnal.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually in March-April every year. (ANI)

