Karnal (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday held a virtual interaction with operators of Common Service Centres in the state and said that CSC operators are the link between the government and the public.

While interacting with CSC operators, CM Khattar said," You are the link between the government and the public. Your service is in the category of social service. The government launched a campaign to provide benefits of its services and schemes to citizens who are sitting at home. The more you provide these services to the eligible people around you, the more your respect will increase."

"Common Service Center is a powerful medium to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of becoming a digital India. The Digital India campaign launched on July 1, 2015, aims to connect government departments with the people of the country. Prime Minister Modi had said that Digital India is going to give strength to Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business," CM Khattar said.

"Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is the most important document in the direction of Ease of Living. More than 64000 elderly people got pensions sitting at home only through PPP. 75 Lakh Chirayu cards were created to protect the health of Antyodaya families using PPP data. Now the data of birth and death will be auto-updated from the PPP itself," he added.

He further urged the operators of CSC to remain informed about the schemes of the government.

"All of you are requested to keep studying the services and schemes of the government. If you have information about government schemes, then the promotion of schemes will be more accessible to the general public," he said.

He also mentioned that the state government has decided to open CSC centres to promote digital governance in every village of the state.

"To promote digital governance, the government has decided to open common service centres in every village and locality to provide government services at their doorsteps.13000 common service centres are actively operating in the state, and 12938 services are being provided through these centres," he said.

"Today, any citizen of the state can get 673 schemes and services of 50 departments online with one click. Because of this sense of service to the public, our government has been called the government of service delivery. Our goal is to rise in the Happiness Index and only through service delivery without any hindrance," he added. (ANI)

