Gurugram, June 3: The police in Gurugram have busted a fake call centre and nabbed 10 people in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The call centre was being operated from a house in Sector 84 here, the police said. Foreign nationals were being defrauded on the pretext of providing technical support. Fake Call Centre Racket Busted in Delhi-NCR, CBI Conducts Searches at Four Sites, Recovers Over Rs 3 Crore.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yadvender -- the owner of the fake call centre, Piyush Arora, Anand Sharma, Robin Singh, Rahul Siwach, Sahil, Nishant, Harvinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Pawan Kumar. Five mobile phones and 10 laptops have been recovered from their possession, a police officer said.

The accused used to target foreign nationals, mainly US citizens, by sending them fake messages that their "account has been hacked", and misled them. The accused used to cheat them in the name of solving the problem, and eventually dupe them. Mumbai: Six Held for Operating Fake Call Centre, Duping People of Rs 4 Crore in Goregaon.

"Yadvender had hired 9 others on a salary/commission basis for customer service. The accused, in the name of solving problems, used to take the remote access to their (potential target's) system and charged $100 to $500 as a service charge. The payment was taken through Gift Card (Google Play, Apple, Amazon, Xbox, Target, Gift Card, etc)," Vipin Ahlawat, ACP (cybercrime) said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including the IT Act, was registered against the accused, he said.

