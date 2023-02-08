Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Hospital in Faridabad.

The hospital will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 12.30 crore, a release said.

Khattar lauded the dedicated steps being taken by the government and social organisations for the expansion of health services and said the hospital would enable the people of Haryana to get easy access to state-of-the-art facilities.

The hospital in the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will also play a key role in highlighting his supreme martyrdom and bravery, Khattar added.

The chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh to the charitable trust building the hospital while Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma allocated Rs 11 lakh.

Claiming that Haryana is progressing in every field, Khattar said, "Health services are being expanded. The aim of the government is to establish a medical college in every district. So far, seven new medical colleges have been established and work is going on for eight more."

The government is providing all possible cooperation to social organisations in their steps to expand health services, the chief minister said.

"We aim to increase the number of doctors from the present 13,000 to 28,000. With the establishment of new medical colleges, the state will get 2,650 doctors every year," he added.

