Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered chatbot 'Sarathi' for the Chief Secretary's office website (http://csharyana.gov.in).

This chatbot is aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in citizen engagement by providing easy access to important government directives, notifications, and circulars published over the years, a release said.

During the meeting, officers informed the Chief Minister about the chatbot's capabilities. It can process and retrieve information from a vast database of over 17,820 official documents, covering 73,622 scanned PDF pages. Key documents in its knowledge base include directives, agendas, circulars, acts, policies, notifications, and government orders.

The release said that the Chatbot was developed by HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), This chatbot is exclusively based on the information contained in the official documents of the website. By providing answers based only on these verified sources, it ensures a high level of accuracy and reliability. It also offers direct links to the relevant documents, ensuring complete transparency and allowing users to verify the original sources themselves.

The Chief Minister also discussed project implementation in the state.

He said that all initiatives outlined in the 2025-26 budget must be identified, planned, and executed within the set timeframe. The goal is to ensure that 100 per cent of these projects are implemented on the ground within the next three to six months so that the people can be given the benefits of those schemes within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister said this today during a meeting with Administrative Secretaries regarding the outline of the budget proposals for the year 2025-26 department-wise. He directed senior officers to ensure that meeting minutes were prepared on time and submitted to the Chief Minister's office.

Nayab Singh Saini directed that within the next six months, all district civil hospitals must be fully equipped with essential medical facilities. This will ensure that patients do not have to seek treatment elsewhere. He also said that the Ayushman scheme needs to be advanced, so people can receive treatment within government hospitals instead of going to private hospitals. To achieve this, advanced medical equipment, diagnostic tests, and other necessary healthcare services must be provided on time. He also directed the formation of a dedicated cell for this purpose.

The Chief Minister further directed that if any equipment in civil hospitals, CHCs or PHCs is damaged, then it should be repaired immediately. The responsibility for ensuring timely repairs will be assigned to the respective in-charge. Besides this, he said the need to enhance the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

The Chief Minister further said that first and second-class officers must visit a government school every month. During these visits, they will interact with students about their subjects of interest and discuss government schemes related to their departments. Besides this, these officers must visit a civil hospital, CHC, or PHC in their district to inspect facilities and services. A dedicated portal will be developed to track these visits.

The Chief Minister said that a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries of all revenue-related departments will be held by the Chief Secretary in 15 days and by the Chief Minister within a month. In which the revenue flow and promotion strategies will be reviewed. Apart from this, he directed department heads to identify government-owned land across the state and submit detailed reports to the Chief Minister's office. (ANI)

