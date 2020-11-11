New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): In a step towards combating the rising air pollution in the NCR region, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday unveiled 'Project Air Care', under which 65 state-of-the-art WAYU air purifier units will be installed in locations with high Air Quality Indices (AQI).

Speaking at the launch of the event, the Chief Minister also announced a proposal to set up a new Municipal Corporation in Manesar and develop a new Gurugram city in the area.

Lal congratulated the people of the state for the two projects, saying that the inauguration of the projects was an early Diwali gift to the people.

"With a view to provide prompt administrative services to the people of Gurugram, a Tower of Justice is also being constructed at Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore," he said.

"Separate Metropolitan Development Authorities have already been constituted for Gurugram and Faridabad. Air pollution is a matter of concern for all of us in these cities and in view of this, two projects 'Air Care' have been started today to clean the air," said Lal while addressing the participants of the virtual launch.

He added that in cities like Gurugram, Karnal and Faridabad, there was a need to develop facilities like water management, security system, public transport, buildings, etc. The two important projects which have been inaugurated today are a part of this plan.

Speaking about combating air pollution in the area, Lal urged citizens to make small changes in their everyday lives like encouraging carpooling, using bicycles, and ensuring proper waste disposal. (ANI)

