Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday met with the family of Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu, who lost his life in a Jaguar fighter plane crash in Churu, Rajasthan, on July 9.

Expressing his condolences, Saini said, "He sacrificed his life while saving others. Though he is no longer with us, I pay tribute to his bravery. May God grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

On Wednesday, A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Churu district of Rajasthan, resulting in the death of two pilots onboard.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of the two pilots.

Also Read | Patna: Lawyer Jitendra Mahato Shot Dead in Sultanganj in Brazen Attack, Series of Killings in Bihar Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Singh said that their service to the nation will always be remembered.

"Deeply pained by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF's Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," the Defence Minister said.

The Indian Air Force posted on its official handle on X about the casualties in the accident.

IAF further said that no damage has been caused to any civil property, and a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)