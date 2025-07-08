Chandigarh [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday shared information on various schemes started by his government and highlighted his government's achievements while addressing a state-level function to commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Lakkhi Shah Vanjara in Chandigarh.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "...Under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, we have allocated a plot of 30 yards to those poor families residing in the city who do not have their own house, and we have allotted plots to 15,256 such families. I am happy that today the elderly do not need to go to any office; they can apply for a pension and receive it sitting at home. Our government has started providing this facility...".

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had said, "...Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and guidance of Union HM Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, we are in power for the third time both at the Centre and in Haryana. I am happy that the coming time is ours. 2029 is of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We must not stop, we must not get tired. We have to ensure that developed Haryana contributes the most to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a developed India."

In a significant initiative to transform Haryana into a global tourism hotspot, the Nayab Singh Saini government is gearing up for a series of ambitious projects that promise to boost the economy, create jobs, and firmly place Haryana on the international map. From building a world-class Disneyland in the heart of the Delhi-NCR region to expanding the scale of the International Gita Mahotsav, the Haryana government is set to become a hub of cultural celebration and spiritual heritage. Additionally, to establish the state as a global destination for pilgrimage, a proposal has been made to organise three Melas every year at Surajkund and to celebrate the International Gita Mahotsav on a larger scale, with a request for financial assistance from the Central Government. Haryana Chief Minister had paid a courtesy visit to the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi on July 2. During the meeting, CM Saini had said that Disneyland in Haryana, particularly in the Delhi-NCR area, will be a game-changing project. This entertainment hub will bring economic, cultural, and social benefits not only to the state but to the country as a whole. (ANI)

