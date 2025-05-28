Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has offered free land in Panchkula to set up both temporary and permanent campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

It said Saini has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Haryana government had previously requested the Union Home Ministry's permission to set up NFSU campuses in Panchkula via a letter on November 15, 2022.

The request was forwarded to NFSU, Gandhinagar, which then formed a committee. The committee inspected the proposed land in Panchkula and submitted its report to the Union Home Ministry, the statement said.

Saini emphasized in the letter that Haryana government is ready to provide the land for this project free of cost and requested the Union Home Ministry to grant approval at the earliest.

He highlighted that the initiative would not only boost forensic science education in Haryana but also create new opportunities for the state's youth.

Meanwhile, Sumit Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Haryana, said that the state is rigorously working towards becoming the first to fully implement the provisions of the new criminal laws by issuing necessary notifications, guidelines, instructions, standard operating procedures, boosting infrastructure and capacity of human resources of all the stakeholder departments including police, prisons, prosecution and judiciary.

"The establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University campus will be a significant step for Haryana's students, especially in the context of the new criminal laws. This institution will provide students with education in modern forensic techniques and judicial sciences, enabling them to contribute effectively to law enforcement and judicial processes," Misra said.

