New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government is in a proactive mode. The pension of people eligible for various social security pension schemes is processed automatically and people do not have to run around offices like before.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 'Financial Assistance Distribution Ceremony' organized for the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes today at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister transferred the first pension of 24,695 new beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes directly to their bank accounts with a single click. A total amount of Rs 7.48 crore was sent to all these beneficiaries. The Chief Minister congratulated all the new beneficiaries. Notably, under various social security pension schemes run by the Haryana Government, financial assistance/allowance is provided regularly to the eligible beneficiaries.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the State Government had invited applications for pension from eligible persons under various social security pension schemes. In the month of April 2025, a total pension amount of Rs 7.48 crore has been sent to the accounts of 24,695 new beneficiaries approved under these schemes by the Chief Minister today. Now, the total number of beneficiaries under these pension schemes in the state has increased to 35,16,814 and a pension amount of Rs 1060.16 crore will be given per month.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said under various social security pension schemes, the number of eligible people has increased by a total of 17407 among the beneficiaries of old age allowance.

Apart from these, there has been an increase of 1,673 beneficiaries in widow pension, 864 in handicapped pension, 1700 in the number of beneficiaries of financial assistance given to destitute children, 2062 in the beneficiaries given to widowers and unmarried persons, 530 in Ladli social security allowance, 106 in the number of disabled children not going to school, 351 in the financial assistance given to third and fourth stage cancer patients, one in transgender allowance and one in the number of beneficiaries of financial assistance given to persons suffering from rare diseases.

Deputy Commissioners from various districts of the state were also connected to this function through video conferencing. (ANI)

