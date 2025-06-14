New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal jointly visited the Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana located in Gorakhpur, Fatehabad on Saturday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction works and directed the officers to complete all works as per the prescribed standards at the earliest.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

He emphasised that nuclear energy is a better source of power generation from an environmental point of view.

In the review meeting, Jivendra Kumar Jain, Project Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), gave a detailed presentation, an official release said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Go Fully Digital by July Under NeVA; Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stone for E-Vidhan Project (See Pics).

He shared information about the work being done by the Department of Atomic Energy and NPCIL, including the construction of the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant, efforts to increase nuclear power production, and various CSR and public awareness programs being carried out in the region.

Manohar Lal stated that this ambitious project will not only fulfill the long-term energy needs of Haryana but also benefit the entire northern region of the country.

He emphasized that it will also strengthen the commitment to clean and sustainable energy solutions. He further said that projects like this will play a crucial role in helping India achieve its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Describing it as a visionary initiative, he said that the project marks a significant step toward strengthening the country's leadership and self-reliance in the field of nuclear energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the review meeting, the Union Minister received detailed information about the ongoing construction works and instructed officers to ensure timely completion in accordance with established safety standards. He emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about nuclear safety, so that there are no misconceptions among the general public. He directed officers to engage with residents in nearby areas and inform them about the safety measures in place for the nuclear project.

The Union Minister emphasized the need for better utilization of CSR funds. He directed them to coordinate closely with administrative officers and public representatives to prioritize visionary development projects.

He further stated that this nuclear power project will play a significant role in realizing Prime Minister's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting the advantages of nuclear energy, he said that nuclear power plants are more cost-effective in the long run and have minimal environmental impact compared to other energy sources.

Manohar Lal also instructed that over 20,000 saplings be planted within the nuclear plant premises during the upcoming monsoon season to promote environmental sustainability.

The Union Minister stated that all states have been urged to explore the feasibility of setting up nuclear plants and to ensure that at least one nuclear power plant is established wherever possible.

He also emphasized the need to expand existing nuclear facilities to meet future energy demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)